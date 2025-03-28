Panaji (Goa) [India], March 28 (ANI): Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Goa Shipyard Limited, has been re-elected as the Vice Chairman of the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) for a second consecutive term.

This reappointment is a testament to Upadhyay's exemplary leadership, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of India's public sector enterprises, a release from Goa Shipyard Limited said.

The Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) is the apex professional organization representing the interests of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). It plays a pivotal role in fostering excellence in CPSEs, advocating policy reforms, and driving initiatives that enhance the growth and global competitiveness of India's public sector.

The election results were declared during the SCOPE Biennial Elections 2025-27 by Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE, in the presence of representatives from member CPSEs. Upadhyay's re-election underscores the trust and confidence the public sector fraternity has in his leadership and vision.

As Vice Chairman of SCOPE, Upadhyay will continue to be at the forefront of promoting CPSE interests, championing progressive policies, and steering initiatives that drive sustainable growth and development. His vast leadership experience, coupled with his deep expertise in the shipbuilding industry, will be invaluable in shaping the future of India's public sector.

Under his tennure, Goa Shipyard Limited has solidified its position as a premier shipbuilding enterprise, setting new benchmarks in innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the release said.

The company has played a critical role in strengthening India's maritime defence capabilities, delivering state-of-the-art warships and patrol vessels to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Upadhyay's reappointment as Vice Chairman of SCOPE for a second consecutive term reflects the industry's acknowledgment of his unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and transformative contributions to the public sector. His continued leadership at SCOPE is expected to further strengthen the organization's mission of fostering excellence and championing the interests of CPSEs at the national and global levels. (ANI)

