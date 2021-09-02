Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) RSS leader Nimbaram who is an accused in a bribery case registered by the anti-corruption bureau, has moved a petition in the Rajasthan High Court seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

Nimbaram, a regional pracharak of RSS, is one of the four accused named in the FIR registered last month in connection with alleged demand for Rs 20 crore as "commission" from BVG, a waste management firm, engaged in door-to-door garbage collection here.

Nimbaram alleged that his name was being dragged into the issue due to political reasons.

"We have said in the petition that the purported Rs 20 crore commission deal recorded on a video tape was not between the named RSS leader Nimbaram and BVG company officials. He is being politically harassed by the Congress party," BJP legal cell lawyer GS Gill, who filed the petition at Jaipur bench of the high court, said.

"This is evident from the fact that the Congress has brought a resolution against the RSS. We have sought quashing of the FIR as the ACB has found no incriminating material against Nimbaram," he said.

The petition will be listed before the high court's single judge bench as per the roster now.

BJP leader Rajaram Gurjar, who is the husband of suspended mayor of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Somya Gurjar, and a BVG official Omkar Sapre were arrested by the ACB in June after registering a case on the basis of a video that went viral online.

While Rajaram and Sapre are seen engaged in a conversation regarding the commission in lieu of getting the company's dues released from the corporation, Nimbaram is seen sitting with them in the video.

Apart from these three persons, the fourth accused named in the FIR is another official of BVG.

