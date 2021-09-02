Xiaomi has reportedly increased the prices of select smartphones by up to Rs 500 for the Indian market. It includes Redmi Note 10T, Note 10S, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i and Redmi 9 Power. Apart from the Redmi 9i, all other smartphones mentioned above witnessed a hike of Rs 500. It is worth noting that the Redmi 9i sees a price hike of Rs 300. This development comes just days after the Chinese smartphone brand increased the prices of the Redmi Note 10. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime To Get 6,000 mAh Battery & Reverse Wired Charging: Report.

The updated prices of select Redmi smartphones are now reflecting on the company’s official website as well as online marketplaces like Flipkart and Amazon.

With the latest revision, the prices of the Redmi 9 smartphone now starts from Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The bigger 4GB + 128GB model continues to retail in India at the same price of Rs 9,999. The base 4GB + 64GB variant of Redmi 9 Power has become costlier by Rs 500 taking cost up to Rs 11,499. Prices of the remaining variants - 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants were left unchanged.

Redmi 9 Prime & Redmi 9 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Similarly, Redmi 9 Prime also witnessed a hike of Rs 500 on the base 4GB + 64GB model. It now retails at Rs 10,499 instead of Rs 9,999. The bigger 4GB + 128GB model continues to sell at Rs 11,999.

Moreover, the Redmi 9i is the only model among all nine Redmi smartphones that has witnessed a price hike of just Rs 300. Interestingly, only the base 4GB + 64GB variant is affected by this upward price revision. The 4GB + 128GB variant continues to sell at the current price of Rs 9,299.

Redmi Note 10S (Photo Credits: Redmi)

The Redmi Note 10S is among the nine Redmi smartphones that saw a price hike of Rs 500. The 6GB + 128GB variant is now available at

Rs 16,499 instead of Rs 15,999. The pricing of the 4GB + 128GB model remained stable at Rs 14,999. Lastly, the Redmi Note 10T 5G became expensive by Rs 500. The base 4GB + 64GB model is available at Rs. 14,999 while the 6GB + 128GB variant now retails at Rs 16,999.

