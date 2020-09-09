Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Two groups of Congress workers on Wednesday raised slogans against Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma and in favour of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot outside the party office in Ajmer where Congress general secretary Ajay Maken was holding a meeting with local leaders.

Maken, the Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, had visited Ajmer to take feedback on the party's functioning from its leaders from the Ajmer division.

The demonstration and sloganeering lasted briefly with the police making intervention and dispersing the crowd.

Maken later told reporters that it was "just some excitement and enthusiasm of a few workers, who were pacified".

Ganj police station officials denied a report of batoning Congress workers to disperse them.

With sloganeering episode triggering speculations of a continued tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with his former deputy Pilot, Congress MLA Rakesh Pareek from Masuda constituency told PTI that there was no such issue.

Pilot had represented Ajmer in Parliament and people support him, so they had come here to express solidarity with him, while another group opposed to the minister shouted slogans against him, said Pareek.

Minister Sharma represents Kekri assembly constituency of Ajmer division and was once close to Pilot before Rajasthan assembly election but equations changed after the Congress formed government in the state.

The sloganeering episode occurred close on the heels of a truce reached between Gehlot and Pilot camps following the Congress high command's intervention into a nearly month-long rebellion by 18 Congress MLAs led by the former deputy chief minister and party's state unit president.

Meanwhile, after holding his meeting with party's leaders from the Ajmer division, Maken, the Congress general secretary in charge of the Rajasthan unit of the party, expressed satisfaction over the state government's progress in implementing its poll promises.

In a press conference after the meeting, Maken claimed that the Gehlot government has already implemented 60 to 70 per cent promises made in the party's manifesto for the assembly election within a year and half of its tenure.

"I am happy and satisfied with the state government's work progress. Several promises in the manifesto have already been met,” said Maken, adding the government has been able to do many other works, which did not even figure in the manifesto.

“We will present the state government's performance report to the people of the state on October 2," said Maken.

Detailing the deliberations in his meeting with Ajmer leaders, Maken said it was decided that ministers in charge of various districts would visit their respective districts once in a month to meet local leaders and party workers and submit a report to the party headquarters in Jaipur.

"I along with state party chief will also hold a meeting every month in Jaipur to discuss the report and feedback submitted by ministers in charge of districts to strengthen the party,” said Maken/

About 65 leaders of five organizational districts of Ajmer division of the party took part in the meeting and held discussions to forge better coordination between the party and government.

