Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 15 (PTI) A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the International Airport here on Saturday night after running low on fuel, sources said here.

The jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, landed safely at around 9.30 pm, they said on Sunday.

Also Read | Delhi Mobile Tower Collapse: Major Accident Averted As 100-Feet-Tall Mobile Tower Collapses in Safdarjung Enclave Following Overnight Rainfall in National Capital (See Pic and Videos).

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing, said a source.

"The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the source said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The aircraft is currently parked at the airport.

Refuelling will take place once approval is received from the relevant authorities in the Central government, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)