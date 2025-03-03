Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) Authorities on Monday conducted the inaugural blast for building the Bhimber Gali Tunnel as part of the Jammu-Poonch National Highway, with a defence spokesman terming it a significant milestone in the construction of a critical infrastructure project in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tunnel, spanning an impressive 1.1 km, is a key component of the 16.1-km-long project from Kalali in Rajouri district to Bhataduria in Poonch district, the spokesman said.

It will reduce the distance between the regions by 10.8 km.

The spokesman said the project will serve as an alternative axis for the movement of troops and general public in the challenging terrain from Rajouri to Poonch.

The spokesman said the inaugural blast was executed by BRO's Project Sampark Chief Engineer Brig Neeraj Madan and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Jammu Regional Officer A M Prasad by pressing the button

Prior to the blast, a 'puja' (prayer) was conducted at the site, he said, adding the event was attended by officials from the civil administration, highlighting the collaborative effort between the Border Roads Organisation and the various departments of district administrations.

The Bhimber Gali Tunnel is in continuation of the BRO's relentless efforts to enhance regional infrastructure development, the spokesman said.

Building on the momentum of the Naushera Tunnel breakthrough (700 meters) on January 29, 2024, the BRO continues its rapid progress in enhancing infrastructure across the challenging terrain of the Rajouri and Poonch districts, the spokesman said.

Brig Madan reaffirmed the BRO's commitment to spearheading crucial road projects aimed at enhancing connectivity in remote areas and strengthening defence infrastructure in forward areas.

The ongoing developments underscore the organisation's dedication to national security and regional development, the chief engineer said.

He said the Bhimber Gali tunnel once completed will not only facilitate civilian and military movement but also contribute significantly to economic growth and regional accessibility.

The BRO remains steadfast in its mission to build and upgrade strategic road networks across challenging terrains, ensuring seamless connectivity for both defence and civilian purposes, the officer said.

