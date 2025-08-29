Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 29 (ANI): Leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday lodged a complaint with the Cybercrimes police in Hyderabad, alleging that Congress leaders were running a personal social media campaign against BRS functionaries from government offices in the state.

BRS leader Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the ruling party was misusing official premises for political purposes.

"Today, it has come to our notice that the Congress party has been resorting to abuse of power. They have been using government office space to run their personal social media campaign," Reddy told ANI.

Calling it "unfortunate in a democracy," he alleged that the campaign was aimed at tarnishing the image of the BRS leadership. "This is very unfortunate in a democracy that the government offices are being used for private purposes, and the reason why they are being used is only to indulge in mud-slinging and indulge in character assassination of BRS leaders, KCR and KTR," he said.

Reddy said that they submitted documentary evidence to the Central Cybercrime Station. "Today, with all documented evidence, we've come here to the Central Cybercrime Station. We've submitted the documented proofs, and we hope and we pray that the law and order will take its own course and the perpetrators will be brought to justice. Thank you," he added. (ANI)

