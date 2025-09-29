Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is fully prepared for the upcoming local body elections and is confident of sweeping the polls from the 'galli' (street) level to Delhi, declared BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao. Addressing party workers at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, K. T. Rama Rao asserted that the Congress government was headed for a humiliating defeat as people across the state had lost faith and were once again turning towards K. Chandrashekhar Rao's leadership.

Welcoming senior TDP leader Pradeep Chowdhary from Jubilee Hills, along with other political functionaries, into the BRS fold under the leadership of MLC L. Ramana, K. T. Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the ruling party. He stated that the recently initiated 'Debt Card' campaign would serve as the "Brahmastra" to dismantle the Revanth Reddy government. "The Congress symbol of the hand has turned into a hand of destruction for its own party. The Debt Card movement will script the downfall of this government by highlighting how it failed to deliver on its guarantees," he remarked.

Also Read | Telangana Panchayat Elections 2025: Rural Local Body Polls To Be Held in 5 Phases From October to November; Check Details Here.

He further ridiculed the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's speeches on building a "Future City," comparing him to Nero, the Roman emperor who fiddled while Rome burned. "As Hyderabad struggles with overflowing drains, uncollected garbage, and darkened streets, the Chief Minister is busy delivering hollow speeches about new cities. It is laughable that those who cannot save the present city claim they will build a future one," he said.

He pointed out that during KCR's tenure, 42 flyovers and underpasses were constructed in Hyderabad, while the current Congress regime had not laid a single brick and failed to even maintain the existing road network.

Also Read | Palghar Shocker: Woman Beats Minor Son to Death With Rolling Pin in Maharashtra for Demanding Chicken Dish, Severely Assaults 10-Year-Old Daughter; Arrested.

Highlighting growing resentment among the populace, K. T. Rama Rao stated that farmers, women, youth, students, and the elderly were all disillusioned with Congress rule. He accused the Congress of making "ghastly promises" and then committing a "heinous betrayal" against every social segment.

Recalling that during earlier Congress regimes, farmers had to fight for fertilisers, sometimes even losing their lives in queues and stated, "Today Telangana is once again facing the same tragic scenes under Revanth Reddy's misrule." He added that youth and students are angry about the unfulfilled promises of two lakh government jobs and scooties for female students, while the elderly feel cheated by the non-implementation of the Rs 4,000 pension.

Expressing confidence in the party's strength, K. T. Rama Rao stated that BRS would only become stronger with leaders like Pradeep Chowdhary joining the fold. He expressed confidence that in the forthcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, the party nominee would secure a bumper majority, riding on the development done during KCR's government.

He lauded former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, stating, "If N. T. Rama Rao showcased Telugu pride across India, it was KCR who raised Telangana's identity to Himalayan heights. He fought a relentless 14-year struggle for statehood and, through ten years of governance, placed Telangana among the top-performing States in the country." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)