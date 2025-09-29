Mumbai, September 29: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra, where a woman allegedly beat her seven-year-old son to death with a rolling pin (belan) in Palghar for demanding a chicken dish. The unfortunate incident took place at Ghordila Complex in Palghar's Dhansar village near Mumbai. The deceased boy was later identified as Chinmay Dhumde. The incident came to light after Palghar police arrested the accused woman (40) on Sunday, September 28.

According to a report in PTI, the woman killed her son after he demanded a chicken. She is also accused of severely assaulting her ten-year-old daughter. Yatish Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police of Palghar, said that the accused has been identified as Pallavi Dhumde. The accused woman was arrested after an FIR was lodged by police under Section 103(1) (murder) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide in Pimpri-Chinchwad After Boyfriend Refuses Marriage Proposal, Ends Relationship Over Suspicion of Her Having an Affair.

It is reported that the minor boy died after succumbing to his injuries. On the other hand, Chinmay's elder sister, who was also allegedly assaulted, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The alleged incident came to light after authorities were alerted about the child's death under suspicious circumstances. Post this, cops rushed to the flat in Kashipada locality and began an investigation.

During the probe, cops found that Dhumde allegedly beat her son with a chapati roller, which led to his death. Following this, the accused woman reportedly used the same object to assault her daughter. Preliminary reports suggest that Dhumde became enraged and fatally assaulted her son after he asked her for chicken. However, cops are investigating to know the motive behind the brutal attack. Palghar Horror: Denied Sex, Man Rapes Minor Fiancee, Then Strangles Her to Death Near Mumbai; Accused Arrested.

"The police are probing the crime further," an official stated. Meanwhile, additional investigations in connection with the incident are underway as the police are trying to establish the exact sequence of events and motive.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

