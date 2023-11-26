Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): With Assembly polls set to be held in Telangana on November 30, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda took a dig at the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), suggesting that BRS stands for "Bhrashtachaari Rakshasvi Samiti."

Addressing a public rally in the Kukatpally constituency in Hyderabad, Nadda asserted, "The people of Telangana have observed and analyzed the Congress and the BRS, and they are ready to send them away. BRS, to the people of Telangana, means Bhrashtachari Rakshasula Samiti, and Congress signifies Commission, Corruption, and Criminization."

Nadda expressed optimism about the BJP's alliance with the Jana Sena, stating that it would transform the fate and image of Telangana. He praised the BJP government at the center, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that has propelled the country to become the fifth-largest economy globally, with expectations to reach the second-largest in the next two years.

"The merger of the BJP and the Jana Sena will change the fate and picture of Telangana," he added.

Heaping praise on the BJP government at the Centre, JP Nadda stated, "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is now the fifth-largest economy in the world. In the next two years, it will be the second-largest economy. If there is someone who will empower the poor and backward class in the state, it is none other than Narendra Modi. The BJP is empowering women, farmers, Dalits, and tribals; it is your responsibility to take it forward."

"The BJP and the Jana Sena will leave no stone unturned in developing the state. But the Congress and the BRS will make every possible attempt to push back the state", he added.

The BJP has fielded Mummareddy Prem Kumar from the Kukatpally constituency.

Kumar is a leader of the Jana Sena, which is in alliance with the BJP in the state.

Telangana will undergo polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 percent of the total vote share.The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats, while the BJP drew a blank. (ANI)

