Lucknow, November 26: The Preamble to the Constitution, which is considered the soul of the document, was read out at Lok Bhawan in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday. The Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs in the Yogi Government, Suresh Kumar Khanna, read the Preamble to the Constitution.

In his address, he said that the Constitution came into force in our country on January 26, 1950, but the Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. Constitution Day 2023: Supreme Court Has Always Acted as a ‘People’s Court’, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

Khanna added, "The makers of our Constitution have included the good things in the world constitution in the Indian Constitution." Quoting a statement of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, he said that no matter how good the Constitution is, the mindset and working style of the person implementing it make the difference.

Referring to the fundamental duties, he said that 11 fundamental duties are mentioned in Article 51A of the Indian Constitution. "These fundamental duties have special importance on Constitution Day, so on this occasion we must remember and comply with these duties. Our fundamental rights are important only when we understand our duties and follow them," he said. Constitution Day 2023: Supreme Court Constantly Working To Ensure Legal Processes Become Easier and Simpler for Citizens, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

The minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding for the first time to celebrate Constitution Day in 2015, which is celebrated as a grand event today across the country, inspiring countrymen to understand the importance of Constitution and their duties.

Suresh Khanna said that along with fundamental rights, fundamental duties have also been mentioned under the 42nd Constitutional Amendment in Article 51A of the Constitution. He said that besides the Preamble to the Constitution, the fundamental duties also have special significance. He said, "Rights do not mean anything if people do not understand and perform their duties."

During the programme, Suresh Kumar Khanna gave away awards to the winners of various competitions based on the Constitution. Minister Aseem Arun, Chief Secretary Durgashankar Mishra, IIDC Manoj Kumar Singh, MLAs from different areas, officers, employees and students of various schools were present on the occasion. Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution on this day in 1949.

