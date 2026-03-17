Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday questioned the Telangana government over the whereabouts of a file containing the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's signature on the legal sanction of the six guarantees promised by the previous Congress government.

Speaking during the state Assembly session, KTR said, "No one will live for a thousand years, and no one will remain in power permanently. We were also in power for ten years, and today we have come and sat here in the opposition. Whether it is the President's speech in Parliament or the Governor's speech in the Legislative Assembly, it has a certain value and credibility."

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Recalling the Governor's speech on December 15, 2023, KTR further highlighted, "Governor Dr. Tamilisai Sounderrajan, in this very house under your leadership, said, 'For the welfare of the people, we have announced six guarantees. Immediately after taking charge, standing by the promises and words given, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, placing his first signature on the file that gives legal sanctity to the guarantees, is a testament to this government's resolve and sincerity.'"

He questioned the government on the status of the signed file, asking what had happened to that resolution.

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"Today, I am asking the government directly, what happened to that resolve? What happened to that signature? Where did that sincerity go?" he added.

KTR further alleged, "After the 2024 Governor's speech, 2025 is done, and now 2026 is also done. Even after all these years, where did that file signed by the CM go? Where did that file disappear to over these 28 months? Did it burn down in the FSL fire accident?"

Emphasising the promises made by the Congress leadership, he added, "This is not just a statement made by a Governor. This statement was also made by your boss, Rahul Gandhi. He said, 'We will provide legal sanctity to the six guarantees in the very first cabinet.' By now, 50 or 60 cabinet meetings must have happened. Where did that promise go?"

KTR demanded immediate action and said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be "specially set up to find the whereabouts of that missing file."

"Today, I am demanding the government, that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be specially set up to find the whereabouts of that missing file. By deceiving the Governor, this holy house, and the entire people of the state today, they have stripped the Governor's speech of its value and credibility. If there is no value for the first speech itself, then what value will the third speech have?" he added.

Earlier on Monday, he slammed the Telangana government over the delay in implementing the Congress party's six guarantees, saying the opposition would hold the government accountable during the upcoming budget session of the Assembly.

Speaking ahead of the Telangana Legislative Assembly budget session, the BRS leader on Monday said the promises made by the Congress before coming to power had not been legally backed even after two and a half years. Referring to remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao said, "Rahul Gandhi had famously said that as soon as the Congress party assumes office in Telangana, the very first cabinet statutory guarantee would be given in the very first cabinet meeting to all six guarantees. Now it is almost two and a half years, but there is no statutory guarantee to even one promise that has been made by Congress." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)