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BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari today, May 9, took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal since independence. A video shared by news agency ANI shows Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister at the oath-taking ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground. Adhikari got elected simultaneously from his native Nandigram assembly constituency in East Midnapore district and Bhabanipur assembly constituency in South Kolkata. At Bhabanipur, he defeated TMC leader and former Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, by a margin of over 15,000 votes. Notably, he first earned the "giant‑killer" tag in the 2021 Assembly elections after defeating Banerjee from Nandigram. With his latest victory, he has once again unseated her, consolidating his position as the unanimous choice to lead the BJP’s first government in the state. Suvendu Adhikari Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Leader To Take Oath As West Bengal Chief Minister Today.

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As the First BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal

#WATCH Kolkata | BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal since independence pic.twitter.com/tTMotWpIld — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Official X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

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