West Bengal CM Oath Taking Ceremony: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As First BJP Chief Minister of State at Brigade Parade Ground (Watch Video)
Suvendu Adhikari took oath on May 9 as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister. After winning both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, where he defeated former CM Mamata Banerjee by over 15,000 votes, Adhikari solidified his 'giant-killer' reputation. The historic ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground marks the start of the state's first BJP government.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari today, May 9, took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal since independence. A video shared by news agency ANI shows Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister at the oath-taking ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground. Adhikari got elected simultaneously from his native Nandigram assembly constituency in East Midnapore district and Bhabanipur assembly constituency in South Kolkata. At Bhabanipur, he defeated TMC leader and former Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, by a margin of over 15,000 votes. Notably, he first earned the "giant‑killer" tag in the 2021 Assembly elections after defeating Banerjee from Nandigram. With his latest victory, he has once again unseated her, consolidating his position as the unanimous choice to lead the BJP’s first government in the state. Suvendu Adhikari Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Leader To Take Oath As West Bengal Chief Minister Today.
Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As the First BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal
#WATCH Kolkata | BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal since independence pic.twitter.com/tTMotWpIld
— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).