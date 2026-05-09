Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As City Likely To Receive Rain and Thunderstorms on May 11-12

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New Delhi, May 9: The national Capital is expected to witness a change in weather conditions after several days of dry and warm temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rainfall and thunderstorms on May 11 and 12. A yellow alert has been issued for both days, warning residents about possible lightning and gusty winds. According to the IMD forecast, Delhi may experience very light to light rain during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds blowing at speeds of 40-50 kmph are also likely in several parts of the city.

The weather department said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius on May 11, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 27 degrees Celsius. Similar conditions are predicted for May 12, although the daytime temperature may dip slightly to around 37 degrees Celsius following the rainfall activity. Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Hit NCR, IMD Orange Alert Issued for Next 48 Hours.

Before the expected change in weather, Delhi is likely to continue witnessing mainly clear skies on May 9 and 10. During this period, temperatures are expected to remain between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius. No weather alert has been issued for Saturday or Sunday.

The anticipated rain and thunderstorm activity is expected to bring temporary respite from the prevailing heat, with a slight fall in temperatures likely after the showers. By May 13, the city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies, while clearer weather conditions are likely to return from May 14 onwards. No warning has been issued for the latter half of the week. Delhi Weather Update: Sudden Rain, Hailstorm Bring Relief Across NCR, IMD Issues Alerts (Watch Videos).

The IMD has advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorm hours, especially while commuting in the evening, due to the possibility of strong winds and lightning strikes.

Meanwhile, several weather stations across Delhi recorded below-normal temperatures on Friday. Palam registered a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, around five degrees below normal. Lodi Road and Ridge stations recorded highs of 34.2 degrees Celsius and 34.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, which was also lower than the seasonal average. Morning temperatures remained comparatively comfortable across the city. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, while Palam registered 20.7 degrees Celsius. The Ridge area remained the coolest location, recording a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “moderate” category, with AQI levels staying within acceptable limits across most monitoring stations in the city.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 136, Aya Nagar (109), Burari Crossing (116), Chandni Chowk (67), DTU (107), IIT Delhi (104), JNU (89), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (89), Mundka (131), Narela (143), Pusa (92), Rohini (139), Wazirpur (143).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).