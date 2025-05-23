Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], May 23 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted multiple cross-border smuggling attempts in Punjab's Ferozepur district, recovering two drones and apprehending an armed suspect, said a statement from BSF, Punjab Frontier.

Acting on intelligence provided by the BSF's intelligence wing, troops apprehended a suspected individual from the village of Gendu Kilcha earlier today. The suspect, a resident of Habib Wala village, was found in possession of a country-made pistol and a motorcycle.

He has been handed over to the Mamdot Police Station for further questioning to probe possible illicit connections.

In separate incidents, BSF personnel recovered high-end drones suspected of being used for smuggling.

The night before, a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was discovered in a dried-up drain adjacent to Hazara Singh Wala village. Later today, at approximately 11:50 a.m., BSF troops recovered another drone, a DJI Air 3, near a farming field near Kilche village. (ANI)

