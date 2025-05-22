Delhi, May 22: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man brutally bludgeoned a 17-year-old boy to death with a gas cylinder in Delhi's Gulabi Nagar. The accused, identified as Mukesh Thakur, allegedly caught the victim, Jatin, in a compromising position with his wife after a night of drinking, leading to a deadly confrontation. Thakur was arrested at the crime scene by Delhi Police after neighbours swiftly alerted the authorities.

As per a Times Now report, the crime came to light after neighbours found blood trickling in the street drain from Thakur's house. Concerned, they knocked on his door to check up on him. However, to their surprise, Thakur attempted to run away from the scene when neighbours also spotted Jatin's lifeless body and locked Thakur inside his house. The neighbours then called the police around 10:53 AM and alerted them about the crime. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death With Knife After He Refuses To Give Beedi in Pul Prahladpur Area; 3 Arrested.

During the initial police investigation, it was revealed that Jatin had only arrived in Delhi about ten days before the incident in search of employment. He had been staying as a tenant at Thakur’s residence, having been introduced to the family through Sudha, Thakur’s wife. On the night of May 19, Thakur and Jatin reportedly consumed alcohol together. Later that night, Thakur allegedly discovered Jatin in a compromising position with Sudha, which sparked tension between them. Delhi Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman From Jammu and Kashmir Allegedly Molested Outside Jamia Millia Islamia University Gate 8.

The following morning, after Sudha left for work at a toy factory in Roshanara, the situation escalated into a violent altercation. In a fit of rage, Thakur allegedly picked up a small gas cylinder and repeatedly struck Jatin on the head, killing him instantly. When police arrived at the scene, they found Jatin lying in a pool of blood inside the house, with Thakur still present in the same room. He was immediately taken into custody. A case has been registered against Thakur, and the victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Investigations are still underway, with officers collecting evidence and questioning witnesses to establish the whole sequence of events leading up to the brutal murder.

