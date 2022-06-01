New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has ordered a court of inquiry into allegations that a commandant-rank officer allegedly assaulted an Inspector at the Guwahati frontier, officials said.

A staff court of inquiry has been ordered and it will be conducted by a deputy inspector general (DIG)-rank officer, they said.

The purported incident is alleged to have taken place last month under the Guwahati frontier of the border-guarding force.

The inquiry will probe all the angles of the allegation and a report will be submitted to the additional director general (DIG) of the eastern command of the BSF, they said.

The BSF is deployed to guard the 4,096-km long India-Bangladesh international border on the country's eastern flank.

The confederation of ex-paramilitary forces martyrs welfare association said in a statement that strict disciplinary action should be taken against the guilty.

