Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 10 (ANI): Border Security Force of Gujarat Frontier on Sunday exchanged sweets and greetings with Pakistan Rangers on the Indo-Pak international border in Gujarat and Barmer district of Rajasthan on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on July 10 this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and different countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival. In India, Muslims wear new clothes and attend open-air prayer meetings. They may sacrifice a sheep or goat and share the meat with family members, neighbours, and the poor.

Several dishes like mutton biryani, Ghosht Haleem, Shami Kebab and mutton korma, along with desserts such as kheer and Sheer Khurma are eaten on this day. Offering charity to the underprivileged is also considered an important part of Eid al-Adha. (ANI)

