Punjab (Chandigarh) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police recovered two packets of narcotic substances and one pistol kept inside a waterproof bag, from a farming field near the Fazilka border, stated an official release.

"During the search, troops recovered two packets of narcotic substances (Gross wt - 2.1 Kgs) and one pistol (without magazine and ammunition) kept inside a waterproof bag, from a farming field," read an official release.

Also Read | Cannes 2023: Union Minister L Murugan Unveils 54th International Film Festival of India’s Official Poster.

A search operation was launched on May 17, by BSF and Punjab Police teams during the morning hours on the outskirts of the bordering village - of Bamba Battu Hittar, Distt - Fazilka.

"BSF and Punjab Police are acting in tandem to curb the drug menace and attempts of smugglers/ anti-national elements along the Punjab border," read an official release.

Also Read | Meerut Brawl: New Video Shows Ranji Cricketers Beating Uttar Pradesh Policemen With Slippers (Watch Video).

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

Earlier this month, on May 7, BSF seized over one kg of contraband in Amritsar's Daoke village. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)