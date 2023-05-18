Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Wednesday unveiled the official poster of the upcoming 54th International Film Festival of India at the Indian Pavillion at Cannes 2023.

The concept for the 54th film festival of India's poster revolves around a central motif of a peacock surrounded by a captivating representation of cinema, arts, textiles and scripts of Indian languages. This visually striking composition captures the joy and magic of cinema and invites audiences to celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of India.

The poster serves as a vibrant invitation to immerse oneself in the world of Indian cinema and experience the power of storytelling through different artistic mediums.

The theme for the festival is "Celebrate the Joy of Cinema." This theme highlights the immense happiness, excitement, and inspiration that cinema brings to people's lives. It aims to showcase the diversity and richness of Indian culture through the lens of cinema, arts, millets, textiles, and Indian scripts.

The festival poster features a majestic peacock at the centre, exuding beauty, and elegance. The peacock's vibrant feathers serve as a canvas to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian cinema, and culture through arts, millets, textiles, and Indian scripts.

Stills of several big Indian films like 'Kantara', 'RRR', 'Mom', 'Tanhaji', 'Ponniyin Selvan' and 'The Lunch Box' could be seen on the poster.

The 54th International Film Festival of India will be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28. (ANI)

