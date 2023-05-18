Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), May 18: Days after two policemen were suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district after being accused of allegedly beating two Ranji cricket players, the incident has taken a new twist with a video emerging on the social media in which the cricketers are seen beating the policemen with slippers.

Circle officer of Civil Lines area, Arvind Chaurasia, said that a new report had been sent to senior officials, incorporating facts on the basis of the new video. "Let the officials examine the new evidence and take a decision," he added. Deepak Ratan Dies: IPS Officer on Deputation in CRPF Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Delhi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief.

New Video Shows Ranji Cricketers Beating UP Policemen:

Cricketer Prashant Choudhary and his fellow cricketer Vineet Panwar of Shamli district are said to be Ranji players and practise at Bhamashah Park here. They also stay near the park.

Both players had an altercation with senior Sub-Inspector (SI) Varun Sharma and SI Jitendra on Sunday evening over parking the police vehicle wrongly. The altercation turned into physical assault and later, on the complaint of the players, both the policemen were suspended. Uttar Pradesh: Two Assailants Who Gunned Down Constable Killed in Police Encounter (Watch Videos).

The new video shows that the players too assaulted the policemen and the Circle Officer submitted an additional report in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2023 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).