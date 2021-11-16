New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Countering the allegations of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Udayan Guha, who accused personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) of inappropriately touching women while searching them, the BSF called these allegations baseless.

A senior BSF officer said that "BSF is a professional force that has always performed the mandated duties by adhering to the rules and regulations."

The officer added, "BSF Mahila praharis are the ones who do frisking of females. The allegations of inappropriately touching women by BSF personnel are utterly baseless."

"We don't indulge in unprofessional activities. We follow the law and procedure strictly. We always maintain presence of female security personnel while dealing with civilians, especially women, and while performing our duties," the officer said.

The statement was made by TMC MLA during a discussion on the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction up to 50 km inside the international border (ANI)

