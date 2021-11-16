Last week, Meta-owned Instagram announced Text to Speech and Voice Effects features for Reels. The Text to Speech allows users to use an artificial auto-generated voice to any text that they add instead of using their voice. On the other hand, with the help of the Voice Effect feature, users can modify the audio and voiceover in Reels. Both these features are already available on TikTok. These two features have been introduced by Instagram so that users can make Reels with more creativity. In this article, we have demonstrated how you can use Text to Speech & Voice Effects Features in Reels.

Text to Speech:-

1. Open Instagram on your smartphone, open Reels and record a video or select any from your gallery.

2. Click on the 'Text' tool to add text to your video.

3. Then find the text bubble, tap on it and select 'Text To Speech' from the three-dotted menu.

4. Then you will come across two options - Voice 1 and Voice 2.

5. Select anyone, click on 'Post' and an auto-generated voice will be added to your video.

Voice Effects:-

1. Open Instagram, open and Record a Reel.

2. Tap on 'Music Note' to open the audio mixture. Then you will come across an effects menu where you will be able to select a voice effect.

3. Then you will get a total of five-voice effect options - Announcer, Helium, Giant, Robot and Vocalist.

4. Choose the one you like and you are good to go.

