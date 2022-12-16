New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Three stunt bikers from the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday scripted two separate world records, a force spokesperson said.

The first feat, part of the exercise undertaken for the Limca Book of Records, was registered by Inspector Vishwajeet Bhatia. Bhati who undertook the 'longest ride in lying position up side facing on the seat of Royal Enfield 350CC motorcycle', he said.

Inspector Bhatia rode without break for 2:06:17 hours covering a lap of the BSF stadium, in Chhawla area of the national capital, for a total of 70.2 kms, the spokesperson said.

The second record was created by the team of Inspector Awadhesh Kumar Singh and Constable Sudhakar who undertook the 'longest ride of two persons on top of 12 feet and nine inches-long ladder mounted on Royal Enfield 350CC', he said.

The two bikers, part of the group event, rode without break for 2:21:48 hours covering a total of 81.5 km of the lap, he said.

The bike-borne 'daredevils' team of the country's largest border guarding force was raised in 1990 and has been named 'Janbaz'.

The about 2.65 lakh personnel strong force is primarily tasked to guard Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain.

