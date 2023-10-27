Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Border Security Force on Friday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid via drone along the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran District and recovered three kg of heroin.

"On October 27, during the morning hours, BSF intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Village Mastgarh, District Tarn Taran. As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone, as per a press release from the BSF.

"Further, a joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out. During the search, troops recovered one red polyester bag containing three packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin (gross weight: 3 kg) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and attached with a ring for hanging it with a drone from the farming field adjacent to Village Mastgarh, District Tarn Taran," as per the release.

Yet another attempt by smugglers to smuggle narcotics through drones was foiled by the BSF and Punjab Police, it said. (ANI)

