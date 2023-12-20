New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) State-owned BSNL will emerge as a new and capable organisation as the Modi-government is standing like a rock behind the public sector entity, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Referring to contention of some members that the acronym of BSNL was "Bhai Sahab Nahi Lagega", the minister said soon people will say "Bhai Sahab Naya Lagega".

He also said the government has provided a package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore to the entity.

"Now, BSNL is making operating profit... and about after a year, BSNL will become a strong and capable entity... The Modi government is standing like a rock behind MTNL and BSNL," he added.

The minister made the remarks while replying to a debate on the Telecommunications Bill, 2023. Later, it was passed by the House with voice vote.

