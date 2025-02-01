By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) has welcomed the Union Budget 2025, emphasising the government's 'commitment' towards sustainable and equitable healthcare through targeted reforms.

IPA General Secretary Sudarshan Jain lauded the efforts of the government through infrastructure development and improved patient access.

"Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance welcomes the government's commitment towards sustainable and equitable healthcare through targeted reforms, infrastructure development and improved patient access," Jain said.

He said that the establishment of cancer centres in district hospitals will strengthen the healthcare workforce and infrastructure.

"Exemptions and concessional duty on essential medicines will improve drug access to critical treatments nationwide. The establishment of cancer centres in district hospitals and the expansion of medical education will strengthen the healthcare workforce and infrastructure. Additionally, broadband connectivity to all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will enhance rural healthcare delivery through telemedicine," he said.

Appreciating the funding for research fellowships, the IPA Gen Secretary said that it will push for innovation. The increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector underscores a holistic approach towards public health.

"Research fellowships and focused funding will propel innovation in Indian pharma. The thrust on medical tourism, healing in India, increased FDI limit in the insurance sector and nutritional programs underscore a holistic approach towards public health, further positioning India as a global healthcare hub. By prioritising drug accessibility, robust infrastructure, and evolving disease dynamics, the budget lays the foundation towards realising the Viksit Bharat vision, ensuring quality-assured and affordable healthcare for all," Jain said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 in the Lok Sabha outlining a roadmap for India's continued economic expansion, emphasizing agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment, and exports.

Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Union Budget 2025 speech, announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class.

The announcement from the Finance Minister of this big relief to the middle class was met by a loud thumping of the desks by the treasury benches led by PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)

