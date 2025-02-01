Mumbai, February 1: The Council of Architecture will begin the registration process for the NATA exam 2025 on Monday, February 3. Candidates who want to apply for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA exam can apply online by visiting the official website of NATA at nata.in. This year, the National Aptitude Test in Architecture exam will be held from March 1 and end in June 2025.

In an official notification, the Council of Architecture stated that the NATA examination will be held on Fridays in the afternoon shift from 1:30 to 4:30 PM. It also stated that the exam will be held in two shifts on Saturdays, with the first shift from 10 AM to 1 PM and the second shift from 1:30 to 4:30 PM. The Council of Architecture said that the NATA examination will be conducted as a comprehensive aptitude test. SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

Steps To Apply for NATA Exam 2025:

Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in

On the homepage, click on the NATA 2025 exam link

A new page, proceed to enter using registration details.

Click on submit

Login to the account

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application

Take a printout for future reference

The exam will consist of Part A (Drawing and Composition), which will be held offline, and Part B (Multiple-Choice Questions and No-Choice Questions), which will be held online in adaptive mode. The council said that the aptitude test will be conducted in English and Hindi. The NATA 2025 exam application fee for General and OBC category candidates is INR 1,750, and for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/EWS/PwD category, it is INR 1,250. Union Budget 2025: 10,000 Fellowships Under PM Research Fellowship for Tech Research at IITs and IISc, Announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

For candidates belonging to the transgender category, the application fee is INR 1000 and INR 15,000 for candidates from outside India. For more details, candidates can check the official website of NATA.

