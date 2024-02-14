Imphal, Feb 14 (PTI) The budget session of the Manipur assembly will begin on February 28 and will continue till March 5, an official said on Wednesday.

The budget will be presented on the first day of the session, the Assembly Secretary, K Meghajit Singh, said in a statement after a Business Advisory Committee meeting.

On February 28, the session will begin with the governor's address followed by obituary references, presentation of the Business Advisory Committee report, supplementary demands for grants 2023-24 and presentation of budget estimates for 2024, the statement said.

The next day, the businesses will include discussion and voting on supplementary demands for grants 2023-24 and introduction of Manipur Appropriation Bills.

Introduction of government bills, if any, including consideration and passing of Manipur Appropriation Bills and Private Members Business, will be on March 1, the statement said.

Presentation of Committee reports and Consideration and passing of government bills, if any, will be on March 4.

The session will conclude on March 5.

