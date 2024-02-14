Chandigarh, February 14: The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) announced that farmers would squat on rail tracks at seven places in Punjab on Thursday in protest against the Haryana Police action against protesting farmers at the borders. BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said their agitation will be held from 12 noon to 4 pm.

The decision was taken in protest against the use of tear gas shells and water cannons against protesting farmers by the Haryana security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, he said. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers. Farmers’ Delhi Chalo Protest: Clash Erupts Between Farmers and Security Forces Stone Pelting, Tear Gas Shelling Reported at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border (Watch Video).

However, the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), which is a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, is not part of the 'Delhi Chalo' call. Ugrahan said they were also against preventing farmers from heading towards Delhi as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' call by sealing the borders. Farmers' Protest March: Haryana Government Extends Mobile Internet Ban in Seven Districts Till February 15; Check Details.

On Tuesday, farmers had clashed with Haryana Police at two border points between the two states, facing tear gas and water cannons as they tried to break the barricades blocking their protest march to the national capital.