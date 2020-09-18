Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was injured after a portion of a building collapsed due to the impact of a blast in liquid nitrogen tank kept in a lab here on Friday morning, an official said.

The incident took place around 9 am in 'Century' building at Worli in Central Mumbai, he said.

Also Read | Air India Express Flights to Dubai Suspended for 15 Days Till October 2 for Flying Coronavirus Positive Patient Twice.

The tank, which had capacity to store 250 liters of liquid nitrogen, suddenly exploded in the lab housed in the building, the official said.

Due to the blast, a portion of the structure collapsed, injuring the woman, identified as Suchit Rashmi Kaur, he said.

Also Read | Nepal Now Claims Indian Cities Dehradun & Nainital as Part of Its Own Country Under Its ‘Greater Nepal’ Campaign, Say Reports.

The woman sustained injuries on her left leg and head, but declined to visit hospital, saying the wounds were minor in nature, the official said.

Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot, where the debris removal work was underway, he added.

The cause of the blast was not yet known, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)