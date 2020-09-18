New Delhi, September 18: All operation of Air India Express to Dubai have been suspended for 15 days after two passenger on board Dubai-bound flights were found positive for coronavirus. The latest such case was reported on September 4 when a passenger on board a Jaipur-Dubai flight was found COVID-19 positive. SA Kankazar, Air Transport & International Affairs Sector, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority was quoted by ANI saying that all operation of Air India Express to Dubai Airports will remain suspended till October 2. The official said that this was the second such instance where a passenger travelling from India to Dubai was found positive for the infection.

The suspension will be from September 18 to October 2, 2020. Reports inform that the latest passenger was found COVID-19 positive on board the flight from Jaipur on September 4. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority claimed that this was the second time that it had detected the airline carrying a passenger who had the infection. Passengers Travelling to UAE From India Need a Valid Negative COVID-19 PCR Test Report From Govt Approved Lab, Says Air India Express; Check Details.

Here's the tweet:

The decision comes as a precautionary measure as the COVID-19 passenger endangered the other passengers on board and also caused a serious health risk. Reports inform that for resuming the Air India Express flights to Dubai, Air India has been asked to submit a detailed corrective action or procedure implemented to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

