Panchmahal, October 31: As many as 38 personnel of the State Reserve Police (SRP) were injured when a bus carrying them overturned in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, police said late Monday evening. "38 soldiers were injured. All have been sent to the hospital...The condition of the jawans is stable," ML Gohit, a police official told ANI. Gujarat: Youth Kidnapped, Thrashed by Miscreants Over Love Affair Succumbs to Gis Injuries in Palanpur, Case Registered.

Bus Overturns in Panchmahal, 38 SRP Personnel Hurt

#WATCH | Panchmahal, Gujarat: 38 personnel of the State Reserve Police (SRP) were injured when a bus carrying them overturned due to brake failure. Police officer, ML Gohil said, "...The jawans were returning after completing their firing practice when the bus overturned due to… pic.twitter.com/7aCGWVJaun — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

The official further said the jawans were returning after completing their firing practice when the incident occurred. "The bus overturned due to brake failure," he said. More details are awaited (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)