The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially opened ticket sales for the 2026 TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL). Starting at just ₹100, tickets for the fourth edition of the tournament went live on December 26, allowing fans to secure their spots for the 22-match season scheduled to run from January 9 to February 5, 2026. WPL 2026 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

This year's competition will be split across two primary venues: the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Official Ticketing Platforms

In a change from previous seasons, the BCCI has appointed District (a platform by Zomato) as the official ticketing agency for WPL 2026. Fans can purchase tickets through three primary digital channels:

The District App & Website: The central hub for all match bookings.

Official WPL Website: Tickets are accessible via wplt20.com.

WPL Mobile App: Available for both Android and iOS users

All tickets are issued in a digital format. Fans are required to present the digital pass on their mobile devices at the stadium entry gates, as physical tickets will not be provided.

Ticket Prices and Availability

To encourage high attendance, the BCCI has kept entry-level pricing highly accessible. Tickets for most league-stage matches begin at ₹100.

While sales for the initial legs in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara are currently active, tickets for high-profile fixtures—specifically the Eliminator (February 3) and the Final (February 5)—as well as select mid-season games, are expected to be released in a staggered secondary phase. Fans are advised to monitor the District app for real-time availability.

WPL 2026 Preview: What to Expect

The WPL 2026 season kicks off with a high-stakes opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI-W) and the 2024 winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W), at Navi Mumbai on January 9.

The tournament features five franchises:

Mumbai Indians: Looking for a third title under Harmanpreet Kaur. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Led by Smriti Mandhana, aiming to reclaim the trophy. Delhi Capitals: Boasting a powerhouse lineup featuring Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. UP Warriorz: Strengthened by the record-breaking ₹3.2 crore signing of Deepti Sharma. Gujarat Giants: Featuring international stars like Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney. WPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Women’s Premier League Ahead of 2026 Edition.

The format remains a double round-robin, where the table-topper advances directly to the final, while the second and third-placed teams battle in the Eliminator for the remaining spot in the summit clash.

