India star Axar Patel reached a significant personal milestone on Saturday, scoring his maiden List A century to lead Gujarat to a seven-run victory over Andhra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In a dominant all-round display at the KSCA Cricket Ground, Patel followed his career-best 130 with the bat by claiming two crucial wickets, reinforcing his credentials ahead of India’s upcoming international assignments. Hardik Pandya Smashes 34 Runs in 1 Over To Reach His Maiden List-A Century During Baroda vs Vidarbha VHT 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

The 31-year-old’s innings proved to be the difference-maker in a high-scoring Group D encounter, as Gujarat successfully defended a total of 318 against a resilient Andhra chase.

Axar Patel's Rescuing Act for Gujarat

Entering the fray with Gujarat reeling at 29 for 3, Patel transformed the momentum of the match. He reached his hundred in just 98 deliveries, eventually finishing with 130 off 111 balls. His clinical knock included 10 boundaries and five sixes, marking his first three-figure score in the 50-over format after 14 years and 171 matches.

Patel found a steady partner in Vishal Jayswal, who contributed a brisk 70. Together, the pair put on a 142-run partnership for the sixth wicket, anchoring the middle order and ensuring Gujarat reached a competitive total of 318 for 9.

Axar Patel's All-Round Impact Secures Victory

The match remained tense until the final over as Andhra mounted a spirited pursuit. C.R. Gnaneshwar led the charge for Andhra with a composed 102, supported by aggressive late-order cameos from S.D.N.V. Prasad (48*) and captain Srikar Bharat (39).

However, Patel proved equally effective with the ball. Bowling with his trademark discipline, he finished with figures of 2 for 27 from six overs, dismissing the dangerous Bharat and M. Hemanth Reddy. Despite Andhra’s late surge, Gujarat’s bowling unit, bolstered by Ravi Bishnoi’s three-wicket haul, held firm to restrict Andhra to 311 for 7.

Domestic Surge Ahead of National Selection

Patel’s heroics came on a day of high-scoring performances across the tournament, with Hardik Pandya also registering his maiden List A century for Baroda. Both all-rounders have utilized the Vijay Hazare Trophy to find form ahead of India's three-match ODI series against New Zealand later this month. Devdutt Padikkal Hits His 13th List-A Hundred, Achieves Feat During Karnataka vs Tripura VHT 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Having been named vice-captain for India's 2026 T20 World Cup squad earlier this year, Patel’s improved output with the bat adds significant depth to the national team’s middle order. Prior to this match, his previous best List A score was an unbeaten 98.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).