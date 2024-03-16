Hyderabad, Mar 16 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is aimed at providing relief to persecuted religious minorities without infringing upon rights of any existing citizens.

Addressing the Global Spirituality Mahotsav at Kanha Shanti Vanam near here, Dhankar said it was unfortunate that some fail to recognise the CAA's historical context and soothing impact from a human rights perspective to persecuted minorities in the neighbourhood.

"The Indian Constitution enshrines the values of secularism, equality, and justice. Recent steps by way of the CAA are aimed at providing relief to persecuted religious minorities without infringing upon the rights of any existing citizens," the Vice-President said.

The world scenario is worryingly alarming with escalating geopolitical tensions, iniquitous and unequal development, concerning rise of repression, intolerance, discrimination and violence based on religion or belief, he said.

"In this situation our Bharat, home to one-sixth of humanity, is a beacon of hope. At the heart of our civilisational ethos is the principle of 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' (equal respect to all religions)," Dhankar said.

India has consistently over the ages continued to be a proud champion of pluralism firmly upholding the principle of equal protection and promotion of all religions and all faiths reflecting Unity in Diversity, he said. "Our Bharat is unique in this aspect. No other country can match our track record for thousands of years," the Vice-President said.

"Our rich history as a pluralistic and democratic nation embracing diverse religions has provided refuge for those persecuted for their faith. Whether Zoroastrian, Buddhist, Jews or any other belief- they consistently found in India a sanctuary free from persecution or discrimination," the Vice-President said.

