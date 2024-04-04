Cooch Behar, April 4: On the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to campaign in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also held her political rally in the same district, and lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that while the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) is like the head of a fish, NRC (National Register of Citizens) is its tail.

"India is the world's largest democracy. I will take care of Bengal, as long as I am here, they will not dare to touch the people of Bengal. Before elections, they are crying CAA. Remember CAA is the head of the fish, the tail is the NRC," Banerjee said speaking while campaigning at Coochbehar on Thursday. Mamata Banerjee Was Pushed by 'Someone' From Behind? TMC Leader Shashi Panja Dismisses Rumours, Says West Bengal CM Felt Dizzy and Collapsed (Watch Video).

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out at BJP

#WATCH | Cooch Behar: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "...All agencies have been put to work. State officials are being transferred. How many officers from the central agencies - NIA, CBI, IT - have been transferred?... I will take care of Bengal, as long as I am here, they… pic.twitter.com/U6nOI88uvd — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

Questioning the logic of having a local priest certify whether one can be a citizen or not, the Cheif Minister asked the central government to show the laws pertaining to it. "Now they are saying that even a priest can state that you are a citizen from here. Show me the law. There is a limit to lying and depriving people. How will a priest know that his parents were from Bangladesh. They will be asked to bring their (parents') birth certificates," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister warned that as soon as one registers under the Citizenship Amendment Act, one will be deemed to be from Bangladesh and they will lose all basic rights. "As soon as you submit your name for registration, you will be declared a Bangladeshi. This means you will not get the benefits under Lakhishree, Kanyashee, you will not be able to vote, you will not have citizenship rights, government rights. Think yourself whether it is good or bad," Banerjee pointed out. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Challenge BJP to Cross Even 200 Seats, Won't Allow CAA in West Bengal, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

Lashing out at the BJP over the transfer of state government officials by the Election Commission, Banerjee said, "This is an election for the central government. But it seems that the one who is marrying is the priest. All agencies have been put to work. They are transferring state government officials. I want to know how many officers from your central agencies who are roaming around in the name of NIA, CBI, Income Tax have been transferred? I want to know how many of them have been punished."

While the Trinamool Congress supremo held her rally at Cooch Behar at around noon, the Prime Minister's rally is scheduled for later in the day. This is the first rally of PM Modi in West Bengal after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule of the general elections on March 16.

