In the latest development in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's health update, TMC leader Shashi Panja said that Banerjee felt a bit dizzy and then collapsed. Panja also dismissed rumours that someone pushed Mamata Banerjee from behind. "Nobody pushed her from behind. After falling, she got injured; the doctor is looking into everything. Details will come out soon; checkups are going on," she added. Shashi Panja also said that everybody wants the well-being of Mamata Banerjee. "However, taking the wrong meaning of this is injustice," she stated. Mamata Banerjee Health Update: West Bengal CM Released From SSKM Hospital After Condition Turns ‘Stable’ (Watch Video).

Nobody Pushed Mamata Banerjee From Behind

