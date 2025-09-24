New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur - Rajgir - Tilaiya single railway line section (104 km) in Bihar with a total approximate cost of Rs. 2,192 crore.

The project, covering four districts in the state of Bihar, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by approximately 104 km. The project section also provides rail connectivity to prominent destinations, such as Rajgir (Shanti Stupa), Nalanda, and Pawapuri, attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country.

Also Read | SL Bhyrappa Dies: Senior Kannada Litterateur and Padma Bhushan Awardee Passes Away at 94; PM Narendra Modi Says Lost 'Towering Stalwart'.

Multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately. 1,434 villages and about 13.46 lakh population and two Aspirational Districts (Gaya and Nawada), the Ministry of Railways said.

This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, fly ash etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 26 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

Also Read | Rajya Sabha By-Elections 2025: ECI Issues Notification for Biennial Election to 4 Rajya Sabha Seats From Jammu and Kashmir.

The Railways, being an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics costs of the country, reduce oil import (5 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (24 Crore Kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of 1 (One) crore trees.

The enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-needed infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways. The projects align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India, which aims to make the people of the region "Atmanirbhar" through comprehensive development in the area, thereby enhancing their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The projects are planned in accordance with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on enhancing multimodal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)