Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Haryana Cabinet, which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Tuesday, approved an increase in the honorarium for part-time members of the Second Haryana State Law Commission, said an official release.

The honorarium has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 per month through an amendment to notification no. 03/01/2021-4AR dated May 26, 2021.

Also Read | 'Grabbing Breasts or Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape Attempt' Order by Allahabad HC: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Allahabad High Court Observations on Attempt To Rape.

The Commission serves as the primary body for initiating law reforms in the state. Both part-time and full-time members of the Commission are typically responsible for defining specific topics and references for the Commission's work, the statement added,

Earlier, the Haryana government brought in a one-time tax settlement scheme, aimed at providing some tax relaxation and waiving off of penalties for small traders.

Also Read | Rajasthan: BSF Hand Over Pakistani Woman to Pakistan Rangers at Anupgarh Border (See Pic).

Over and above the tax exemption and penalty waiver off, the state government under Nayab Singh Saini decided that it would exempt 60 per cent of the outstanding amount (less than Rs 10 lakh) that is due for payments.

"For disputed taxes under Rs 10 lakh, taxpayers will pay 40 per cent of the outstanding amount," the chief minister said.

For disputes Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore, taxpayers will pay 50 per cent of the outstanding amount. For disputes above Rs 10 crore, taxpayers will have to pay full outstanding amount.

They will be able to take the benefits of the tax and penalty exemption. This one-time settlement scheme will come into effect starting April 7, the chief minister announced, speaking to reporters after the launch event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)