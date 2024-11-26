New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved One Nation One Subscription, a new Central Sector Scheme for providing country-wide access to scholarly research articles and journal publication.

Information and Broadcasting Minister, who briefed the media on the cabinet decisions, said the scheme will be administered through a simple, user friendly and fully digital process.

This will be a "One Nation One Subscription" facility for the government higher education institutions and R&D laboratories of the central government.

An official release said that a total of about Rs.6,000 crore has been allocated for One Nation One Subscription for three calendar years, 2025, 2026 and 2027 as a new Central Sector Scheme.

"One Nation One Subscription will build on and further enhance the scope and reach of the range of initiatives undertaken by the Government of India over the past decade in the domains of education, for maximizing access to quality higher education for the youth of India," the releasse said .

"This will supplement the ANRF initiative to promote research and development and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout government universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories," it added.

The benefits of One Nation One Subscription scheme will be provided to all Higher Educational Institutions under the management of the Central or State Government and Research & Development Institutions of the Central Government, through a national subscription coordinated by a central agency, namely the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

This list covers more than 6,300 institutions, translating into nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty and researchers, who will be able to potentially avail benefits of One Nation One Subscription.

"This is in line with the goals of Viksitbharat@2047, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). The initiative will expand access to scholarly journals to a vast diaspora of students, faculty, researchers and scientists of all disciplines, including those in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, thereby promoting core as well as interdisciplinary research in the country," the release said.

ANRF will periodically review the usage of One Nation One Subscription and publications of Indian authors of these institutions.

The DHE and other Ministries having HEIs and R&D Institutions under their management shall be proactively conducting Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns among students, faculty and researchers of these institutions about availability and method of access to One Nation One Subscription, resulting in improved usage of the facility across the country, the release said.

The state governments will also be requested to carry out campaigns at their level for gmaximizing usage of the unique facility by students, faculty and researchers of all government institutions, it added. (ANI)

