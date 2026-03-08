Mumbai, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate the Indian cricket team on their historic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in a dominant performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium, becoming the first team in history to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title and the first to win the trophy on home soil.

In a statement shared shortly after the match, PM Narendra Modi lauded the "Men in Blue" for their consistency and skill throughout the tournament. "This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament," PM Modi's post on X (formerly Twitter) read. The Indian Prime Minister further said that the Team India's victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. India Win T20 World Cup 2026, Men in Blue Become First Team To Defend Title After Beating New Zealand in Final.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India on Winning T20 World Cup 2026

Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2026

India's Dominance at the Narendra Modi Stadium

The final saw India post a mammoth total of 255/5, the highest-ever score in a T20 World Cup final. The innings was powered by a trio of half-centuries from Sanju Samson (89), Ishan Kishan (54), and Abhishek Sharma (52). Samson’s 89 off 46 balls set a new individual record for the highest score in a T20 World Cup final. In response, the Indian bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah's clinical 4 for 13, dismantled the New Zealand lineup. The visitors were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs. The victory marks India's third T20 World Cup title, following their wins in 2007 and 2024. Daryl Mitchell Left Fuming After Arshdeep Singh Throws Ball Back at Kiwi Batter During IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final (Watch Video).

India's Path to Glory

India’s journey to the 2026 title included a narrow seven-run victory over England in the semifinals at Wankhede Stadium. Despite a minor stumble against South Africa in the Super 8 stage, the team maintained a dominant net run rate, eventually peaking in the final against a New Zealand side that had previously been unbeaten in the knockout rounds.

