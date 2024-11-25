New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the launch of the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare.

The scheme has a total outlay of Rs2,481 crore, with the Government of India contributing Rs1,584 crore and the states providing Rs897 crore, for the duration of the 15th Finance Commission period (2025-26), according to a release from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare.

The NMNF aims to promote natural farming nationwide in a mission mode. Rooted in traditional knowledge, natural farming involves chemical-free methods, integrating local livestock and diverse cropping systems. This approach is tailored to local agro-ecological principles and leverages indigenous practices and technologies.

The initiative seeks to provide safe, nutritious food for all, while supporting farmers in reducing cultivation costs and dependence on external inputs. Benefits of natural farming include healthier soil ecosystems, enhanced biodiversity, and climate resilience. The mission is part of a broader effort to revive and strengthen sustainable agricultural practices.

Over the next two years, NMNF will be implemented in 15,000 clusters across Gram Panchayats, aiming to involve 1 crore farmers and cover 7.5 lakh hectares. Priority will be given to regions already practising natural farming and organisations like SRLMs, PACS, and FPOs. Additionally, 10,000 Bio-input Resource Centres (BRCs) will be established to ensure the availability of natural farming inputs.

The scheme will establish around 2,000 NF Model Demonstration Farms at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Agricultural Universities, and farmers' fields. These farms will be supported by experienced Farmer Master Trainers. Willing farmers will be trained in preparing natural farming inputs, such as Jeevamrit and Beejamrit, either using their livestock or sourcing from BRCs. The programme aims to train 18.75 lakh farmers, while 30,000 Krishi Sakhis/Community Resource Persons will mobilise and support farmers in the clusters.

Natural farming practices are expected to reduce input costs, rejuvenate soil health and fertility, and enhance resilience to climate risks such as waterlogging, floods, and droughts. They will also mitigate health risks associated with fertilisers and pesticides, providing healthier food for farmers' families. Furthermore, these practices contribute to a sustainable environment for future generations by improving soil carbon content, water use efficiency, and biodiversity.

Farmers adopting natural farming will benefit from a simple certification process and a common branding initiative, enabling them to market their produce effectively. The implementation of NMNF will be monitored through a geo-tagged online portal.

The mission will also explore convergence with existing schemes and support structures of the central and state governments, as well as national and international organisations. These efforts include enhancing livestock populations, developing NF Model Demonstration Farms, and providing market linkages at district and local levels through farmers' markets, APMC Mandis, and other avenues. Students will also be engaged in NMNF through the RAWE programme and dedicated academic courses on natural farming. (ANI)

