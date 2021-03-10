New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raised question over alleged delay and pendency of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, tweeting the word "CAGed" along with a table showing the time taken by it for audit in the last few years to support his claim.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a table which showed the time taken by the CAG to prepare audit reports since 2011-12.

The table shared by Gandhi showed that in the fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19, the CAG reports for which dates could be ascertained were either finalised within 12-18 months and 18-24 months after the fiscal year, or they were pending.

"CAGed", Gandhi tweeted along with the table.

While Gandhi did not mention the source of the table shared by him, a media report claimed that the number of reports brought out by the country's top audit body has come down sharply in the past five years.

The total number of CAG reports relating to central government ministries and departments came down from 55 in 2015 to just 14 in 2020, a fall of nearly 75 per cent, the report said citing a reply to an RTI application.

In another tweet in Hindi, Gandhi attacked the central government over the ongoing farmers' protest and demanded a repeal of the new farm laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)