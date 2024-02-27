Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed a two-day sit-in demonstration by the BJP in Kolkata, while directing that the number of participants should not exceed 150 people.

Allowing the demonstration in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the city's Maidan area, Justice Kausik Chanda directed that loudspeakers cannot be used and that the programme will be held between 10 am and 6 pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

The BJP said that it will hold the demonstration to protest the alleged atrocities by some local Trinamool Congress leaders in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

The Kolkata Police had refused permission to the state BJP for the demonstration, citing a ban on the use of loudspeakers due to the ongoing secondary and higher secondary examinations in schools.

The state BJP moved the court, seeking direction to the police to allow the demonstration.

