Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) A cancer hospital with modern facilities will be constructed in Thane in collaboration with the Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and a Trust, a release issued by district guardian minister Eknath Shinde's office said on Monday.

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned the development of a modern cancer hospital in Thane district to provide high-quality care at affordable rates to residents of Thane and the surrounding areas, the release said.

The key objective of establishing a hospital in Thane is to reduce the daily travel time of cancer patients from the city and surrounding areas to the TMH in Mumbai for treatment. The TMC's general body meeting passed a resolution in this regard, approving the use of land acquired under the facility plot in Majiwada for this project.

The hospital will be set up by the TMH, TMC and JITO Educational and Medical Trust, it said.

The TMC has been granted permission by the Urban Development Department to lease this land for a term of 30 years at a nominal rent of Rs 1, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)