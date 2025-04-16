Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq on Wednesday appeared before the Uttar Pradesh government-appointed judicial commission investigating the November 2024 violence in Sambhal and said they could not trust the police administration and the government but they have faith in the courts.

The commission, probing the violence that resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, summoned the Sambhal MP to appear in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Before Burq appeared before the commission, he told reporters, "I cooperated fully and provided accurate answers during the police investigation. Today, the judicial commission has called me and I am fulfilling my responsibility by attending. I will answer all questions posed to me."

Questioned whether he might be "framed" in the case, Barq said, "We cannot trust the police administration and the government. We have faith in our courts. I hope that the public and I will receive justice from the court."

The three-member commission, comprising former High Court Justice Devendra Arora, retired police chief Arvind Kumar Jain and former Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, has been actively gathering evidence and testimonies through multiple visits to Sambhal.

The violence erupted following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 19, stemming from claims of a pre-existing Hindu temple.

The situation escalated on November 24 during the subsequent survey, leading to clashes between the locals and the police.

The judicial commission's investigation aims to establish the facts surrounding the violence and determine responsibility.

