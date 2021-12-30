Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], December 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government is focused on making this decade belong to Uttarakhand adding that the people of the state have the capability to make this happen.

Addressing a public rally after the inauguration of various projects here, the Prime Minister said, "We have focussed on various development projects for Uttarakhand to make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. When I say this is the decade of Uttarakhand, there are reasons behind it. I believe that the capability of the people here will make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. Modern infrastructure projects like the Char Dham project, new rail routes will make help achieve this."

Prime Minister also announced a Rs 2,000 crore scheme for the overall development of infrastructure in the state.

"All the projects will provide better connectivity and health facilities to the people of Kumaon. I have brought one more gift for the people of Haldwani. We're also bringing a Rs 2,000 crore scheme for the development of the overall infrastructure of Haldwani, for water, sewage, road, parking, street lights," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Uttarakhand.Among the 23 projects, the foundation stone is being laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore.According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects cover a wide array of sectors/areas across the state including irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply. (ANI)

