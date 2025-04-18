New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Government on Thursday appointed Captain Jagmohan (Retd) as the new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on the proposal of the Department of Defence Production.

Capt. Jagmohan is currently serving as Director of Corporate Planning, Projects and Business Development at the Goa Shipyard Limited, and his appointment has been made in relaxation of the eligibility criteria.

According to the release by the ACC, the retired captain will be assuming charge of the post from the date of taking over and will continue until the date of his superannuation on September 30, 2029, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Department of Defence Production for appointment of Capt (IN Retd.) Jagmohan, Director (Corporate Planning, Projects and Business Development), Goa Shipyard Limited, in relaxation of the eligibility criteria, to the post of Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in the scale of pay of Rs.2,00,000 3,70,000/- (IDA) for a period with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till the date of his superannuation i.e., 30.09.2029, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the release from the ACC stated.

Meanwhile, the ACC also approved the appointment of four senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers as Members of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The newly appointed Members include Pankaj Kumar Mishra, who was serving as Member (Finance) of the Atomic Energy Commission, and Sanjay Bahadur, who held the position of Principal Director General of Income Tax (Training) in Delhi. L Rajasekhar Reddy, who was the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS) for the Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Regions, and G. Aparna Rao, who was functioning as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax-1 for the Bengaluru, Karnataka and Goa Regions, were also appointed as Members of the CBDT.

All four appointees belong to the 1989 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax). (ANI)

