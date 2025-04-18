Mumbai, April 18: In the face of growing criticism and confusion over the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Maharashtra government has reiterated that there has been no cut in the monthly benefit amount for eligible women under the scheme. Contrary to opposition claims, the state clarified that the maximum of INR 1,500 per month is still being given, although the actual amount depends on whether the beneficiary is taking advantage of other government schemes.

Opposition politicians had alleged the ruling Mahayuti alliance was quietly limiting benefits since the polls. Some went so far as to say that women belonging to rich families were being pursued by the law for illegally taking benefits. Rebutting such reports, State Minister Ashish Jaiswal made it clear that no legal action has been taken against any woman, and the government has not reclaimed any funds. "The Opposition is giving misinformation," he asserted. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: April Installment of Woman Welfare Scheme May Get Delayed, Check Full Details.

Ladki Bahin Yojna: INR 500 or INR 1500? Explained

"Women who are not benefiting from any other government welfare scheme still get the entire INR 1,500 per month under the Ladki Bahin Yojana," said Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare. "Those who are already getting INR 1,000 from another scheme get an extra INR 500 to bring the total to INR 1,500." Ladki Bahin Scheme to Continue, No Question of Scrapping It, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The controversy took a serious turn when the government recently reviewed beneficiaries, leading to the disqualification of approximately 17 lakh women. The reasons for disqualification were owning a four-wheeler or having a household income of over INR 2.5 lakh per year. But Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that the scheme is running in full swing and at full budget mode, and no woman was dropped after July 3, 2024.

In short, the Ladki Bahin scheme remains functional and issues either the full amount of INR 1,500 or the remaining balance, depending on other welfare entitlements held by the applicant. The government strongly stressed that the policy for distribution has not undergone any revision subsequent to July 3, 2024.

